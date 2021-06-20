Man hanging out with family in the backyard is shot by someone driving by

A 37-year-old man was shot Sunday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., he was in the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of West 123rd Street, with family when someone inside a blue sedan drove past and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hip and the nose, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

