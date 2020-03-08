Man has been missing from West Woodlawn for a week

article

A 23-year-old man was reported missing from West Woodlawn on the South Side.

Xavier George was last seen March 1 in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a black jacket, jeans and black gym shoes.

George is 6 feet and 150 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair, police said. He may be carrying a black backpack and a large maroon bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.