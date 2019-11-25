Man hit by gunfire takes shelter in West Side grade school

article

A man took shelter inside a grade school Monday morning on the West Side after he was shot outside it, according to police.

The man was hit in the arm by gunfire about 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard and went inside a nearby school, Chicago police said.

Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School, at 5608 W Washington Blvd., is located in that block.

Police said the school was placed on briefly placed on lockdown.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Reached by phone, an employee of the school said all of the students were safe.

No arrests have been made, police said.