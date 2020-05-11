Man hit, killed by semitrailer on I-57

article

A 25-year-old Calumet Park man was fatally struck by a semitrailer Monday on I-57 near Washington Heights on the South Side.

The man was outside a vehicle at 4:53 a.m. when he was hit by a semi in the northbound lanes near 103rd Street, according to Illinois State Police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead.

The semi driver, a 35-year-old West Virginia man, remained at the scene and no citations have been issued as of Monday morning, state police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Traffic was reduced to one lane until 7:40 a.m., when all lanes were reopened, state police said.