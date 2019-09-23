Man holding daughter, 5, jumps in front of subway train

article

A man died and his 5-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries after he apparently jumped in front of a subway train Monday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. at the Kingsbridge Road station in the Bronx.

The 45-year-old man leaped in front of a southbound no. 4 train with his daughter, who was wearing a backpack, in his arms, reported the NY Post.

The child was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

The girl's mother met the child at the hospital, police sources told the Post.

There were at least 20-30 people screaming, said a witness.

Two Good Samaritans suffered minor injuries after they jumped onto the tracks to help the little girl. The train had come to a stop, reported the Post.

They were hospitalized for minor injuries.

"My theory is that the little girl was under the train and small enough she could roll because she only has a few abrasions on her forehead and arm," a witness said.