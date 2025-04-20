Man hospitalized after being shot in broad daylight on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the arm Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. No arrests have been made; Area One detectives are investigating.



A man is hospitalized after he was shot late Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

Shooting on Chicago's South Side

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 5600 block of S. Justine Street.

A 27-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was shot by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

He sustained two gunshot wounds in the arm and transported himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. He was initially listed in good condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Chicago Police Department's Area One Detectives are still investigating.