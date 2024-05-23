Man hospitalized after stabbing near Chicago Theatre following argument: police

A man is hospitalized after he was reportedly stabbed during an argument near the Chicago Theatre.

The incident happened at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of N. State Street.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was arguing with another man when the situation escalated. Chicago police said the other man pulled a sharp object and struck the 30-year-old in the back.

The injured man was taken to Northwestern Hospital and is in fair condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.