Man hurt in shootout with robber at South Deering gas station

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shootout with a robber Wednesday night in the South Deering neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was at a gas station around 8:35 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Torrence Avenue when someone got out of a black Charger with a handgun and demanded his belongings, police said.

The man exchanged gunfire with the robber and was shot in the leg, police said.

He drove himself to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Calumet City where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.