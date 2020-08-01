Man in critical condition after being shot in drive-by in Austin on Chicago's West Side

A 20-year-old man was critically wounded Saturday in a drive-by in Austin on the West Side.

About 1 p.m. he was standing on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Iowa Street, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm, abdomen, back and was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This was one of a couple dozen shootings around Chicago over the weekend. In one case, Janari Ricks, 9, was shot and killed Friday evening near the former Cabrini Green housing projects on the Near North Side.

