Man in custody after 3 stabbed in Crystal Lake

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing three other men in a domestic dispute Thursday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Authorities were called just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of three stabbing victims in the 100 block of Edgewood Avenue, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police.

Officers arrived to find two men with stab wounds to their abdomens and a third with “minor lacerations” to his arms, police said. The men with abdomen wounds were taken to a hospital, while the third man was treated and released at the scene.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Rockton man, left the area before police arrived but was located and taken into custody a short time later, police said. The stabbing appeared to stem from “a domestic situation.”

Charges against the man are pending and police said there is “no danger to the public.”