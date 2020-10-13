Man in custody after entering Streeterville restaurant with rifle, claiming to be law enforcement

article

Charges are pending against a person who walked in to a restaurant in Streeterville with a rifle Tuesday and claimed to be law enforcement.

About 12:15 p.m., the male walked into the restaurant in the 400 block of North McClurg Court with a rifle and lots of ammunition, Chicago police said. He ordered food and said he was “a special investigator for a law enforcement agency,” according to police.

The SWAT team was called to the restaurant and the male was taken into custody without any trouble, police said.

The male has a valid concealed-carry license and firearm owner’s identification card, police said. Charges were pending Tuesday evening.

Area Three detectives are investigating.