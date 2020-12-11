Man in custody after stabbing two women during a domestic dispute in Washington Park

A 24-year-old man is in custody after stabbing two women during a domestic dispute Thursday night in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 11:05 p.m., he stabbed two women, 25 and 44, inside a home in the 6200 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

The younger woman was stabbed in the head and the other woman was stabbed in the shoulder, police said. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

The 24-year-old man was placed into custody and also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center after attempting to harm himself, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

Charges are pending against the man, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.