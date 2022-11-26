Man in custody after SWAT response in Portage Park

A man was in custody after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The man barricaded himself in his bedroom after a conflict with his wife about 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Addison Street, prompting the SWAT response, police said.

He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital, officials said. Charges were pending.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Hours earlier, a shooting at a business in the Loop also prompted a SWAT response.