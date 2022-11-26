SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel

A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday.

Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m.

The two men were in an argument and the offender took out a gun and shot at the victim twice, police say.

The victim was hit in his right thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one saw the offender leave the business and a SWAT incident was called to look for the offender on the premise.

Police say it remains an ongoing investigation at this time. No one was arrested.