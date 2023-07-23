Man in serious condition after NW shooting
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot during an argument in Albany Park Sunday morning.
Chicago police say the victim got into a fight with an unknown offender in the 3200 block of West Irving Park Road around 3 a.m.
The suspect pulled a gun and fired in the victim's direction. He was struck in the left side and back.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Police say the victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition.
No one is in custody.