Man in stable condition after shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A man was hospitalized in stable condition after someone shot him in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday.

Chicago police said that the victim was sitting outside along West Adams near South Lavergne around 1:30 p.m. when someone pulled up in a car. Someone got out and started shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The victim, 31, was shot in the upper right side. He is hospitalized at Loretto Hospital in good condition.

The car took off with the shooter inside and police are still investigating.