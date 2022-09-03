Expand / Collapse search

Man in stable condition after shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 3:09PM
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police announce West Side gang and drug busts

Chicago police teamed up with the Bureau of Counterterrorism, the Gang Division and more to make 25 arrests just ahead of Labor Day weekend as a result of three major investigations.

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized in stable condition after someone shot him in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday.

Chicago police said that the victim was sitting outside along West Adams near South Lavergne around 1:30 p.m. when someone pulled up in a car. Someone got out and started shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The victim, 31, was shot in the upper right side. He is hospitalized at Loretto Hospital in good condition.

The car took off with the shooter inside and police are still investigating.