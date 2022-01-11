Man inside his Chicago home shot in the chest from gunman outside

A man was shot inside his home Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the 53-year-old man was hit in the chest around 7:30 p.m. after someone fired a gun outside his home in the 8000 block of South Union near 79th and Halsted. That’s the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area 2 Detectives continue to investigate.

Earlier in the day, a man was shot in the head also in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.