Chicago police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police say a man was driving near 76th and Carpenter around 2 p.m. when three or four people came out of a gangway and tried to talk to him.

At some point, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

He is in critical condition.