Man jumps out of taxiing Southwest Airlines plane at Phoenix's Sky Harbor airport: airline

A man jumped out of a Southwest Airlines airplane that was taxiing around Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 4, the airline said.

At around 8 a.m., flight 4236 coming into Phoenix from Colorado Springs experienced a 30-year-old man jumping out of a door from the back of the plane and locking himself in the fire department nearby, said Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The airplane's captain stopped the plane and contacted air traffic control, said Dan Landson with Southwest Airlines. Authorities arrived on the scene and the rest of the flight's passengers were able to get to their gate.

"After a few minutes firefighters were able to get the adult male to unlock the door where he was then evaluated, treated and transported to a local hospital for a lower extremity injury," Keller said.

It's not known why the man jumped out of the plane or what the extent of his injury is.

Phoenix Police said of the incident, "We are aware of this incident, and at this time the investigation is ongoing."

