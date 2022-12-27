Man kidnapped in Lake View at gunpoint, offenders withdrew money from his account on Christmas Eve

A man was kidnapped in Lake View on Christmas Eve and had money withdrawn from his account by the offenders.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was walking outside in the 800 block of West Cornelia Avenue when two offenders wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, Chicago police said.

One of the offenders displayed a firearm and demanded his personal items.

The victim complied. At that time, the offenders then told him to get into his vehicle.

Once inside, a physical altercation ensued while they drove away, police said.

The offenders then stopped at an ATM for money to be withdrawn.

They then dropped off the victim in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot and fled with his vehicle.

The victim refused EMS. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.