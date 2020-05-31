Man killed, 2 critical in Jeffery Manor crash after Jeep runs red light

A man was killed and two other people were critically injured in a crash Sunday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

A 22-year-old man was driving a Jeep Renegade south at 2:16 a.m. when he ran a red light in the 9500 block of South Jeffery Avenue, according to Chicago police. The Jeep hit a Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

A 20-year-old woman in the Jeep was taken to Christ, police said.Tthe 30-year-old man driving the Nissan was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both are in critical condition.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.