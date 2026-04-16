Chicago Sky announce it will hold 2026 training camp in downtown Chicago

For the first time in over a decade, the Chicago Sky will hold their training camp outside of Deerfield.

The team will prepare for the 2026 WNBA season in downtown Chicago.

What we know:

The Sky will hold their training camp at the University of Illinois-Chicago at the Credit Union 1 Arena. They've previously held their training camps at the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield.

Sachs has been the team's practice facility since 2011. The team announced it would be building a practice facility in Bedford Park specifically for the team in 2024.

The Sky originally had planned to open in this new practice facility last December, but that never came to fruition as construction was delayed due to weather and additions to increase the size of the facility. The team has not provided a timeline for the completion of the practice facility, either.

This facility needs to be completed by 2028, as the new WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement states every team in the league must have a dedicated private facility with a regulation court, locker room, weight room, and training area by the 2028 season.

The Sky will hold their training camp starting April 19 until May 30.

What they're saying:

"This is a landmark moment for UIC Athletics and our campus community," UIC Director of Athletics Andrea Williams said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome the Chicago Sky to the Flames Athletic Center. This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating UIC sports, investing in world-class resources and creating meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes and fans."

"We are proud to partner with UIC to offer Sky players a premier training camp facility in downtown Chicago, as we work towards completion of our very own world-class performance center in Bedford Park this season," Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said in a statement. "We are so appreciative of UIC’s partnership and look forward to connecting with UIC student athletes, students, and community in a meaningful way."