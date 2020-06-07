Man killed, 3 hurt in Near West Side shooting: police

A man was killed and three others were critically injured in a shooting Sunday on the Near West Side.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found a 29-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest at 2:29 a.m. in the first block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Three other men shot at the same location showed up at Stroger a short time later, police said. A 28-year-old was shot in the back and two 29-year-olds were each hit in the chest. All three are in critical condition.

Police said the victims have been uncooperative with investigators and further details about the shooting remain unknown.

Area Three detectives are investigating.