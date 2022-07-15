Man killed, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash near O'Hare Airport

A man was killed and three other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night near O'Hare Airport.

Two men were driving in a Honda Civic around 9:35 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Mannheim Road when the driver failed to stop at a red light and made a left-hand turn, crashing into multiple vehicles, police said.

The 30-year-old passenger in the Civic was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 59-year-old driver of the Civic was seriously injured and also taken to Lutheran General.

A man and a 3-year-old boy who were in another vehicle during the crash were taken to Lutheran General to be treated for minor injuries.

Citations were issued, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.