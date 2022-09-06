Man killed, 4 children injured in high-speed Hammond crash

One man was killed and four children were injured in a high-speed crash Monday evening in Hammond, Indiana.

The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. in the 7000 block of Southeastern Avenue, according to Hammond police.

Geraldo Nazario, 47, of Hammond attempted to pass another vehicle on northbound Southeastern when he crossed the center line and struck a gray Jeep that was traveling southbound, police said.

Nazario was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Four occupants of the Jeep, all of whom were children, were transported to Comer's Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said there was no evidence Nazario was racing the vehicle he was attempting to pass at the time of the crash.

Toxicology reports are pending.