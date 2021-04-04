Man killed after being shot 14 times in Roseland, another man critically wounded after trying to intervene

A man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side, police said.

A 31-year-old man was arguing with two people about 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 108th Street when one person fired multiple shots at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered 14 gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 45-year-old man tried to intervene and was also shot, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Advertisement

No one is in custody, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.