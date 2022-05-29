Man killed after being shot multiple times while driving, crashing into median on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed after being shot multiple times and crashing his car into a median on Chicago's West Side.

The incident occurred in the 4200 block of West Madison.

At about 6:40 a.m., Chicago police responded to a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a vehicle crashed into a road median, police said.

While investigating, officers determined that the driver, a 33-year-old man, had gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.

According to police, he was driving eastbound on Madison Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots, striking the man.

He then continued driving and crashed his red-colored Sedan into a road median, just moments later.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No there injuries were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

