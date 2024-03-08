Man killed, another in critical condition after South Shore shooting

A South Shore shooting has left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Chicago police were called at 2:25 p.m. Friday to the 7400 block of S. Euclid Avenue for shots fired.

Two men, a 36-year-old and a 20-year-old, were physically fighting near an alley when they were both shot.

Police say the 36-year-old was struck twice in the head and died at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The other man was shot in his leg and buttocks. He was taken by ambulance to The University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.