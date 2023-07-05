Man killed, another injured in South Loop shooting

Two people were shot, one fatally in South Loop early Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of South Des Plaines Street just after midnight and found two victims.

An unidentified man, approximately between the age of 40-50, was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

A second man, 32, was also struck in the head by gunfire and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Neither victim was able to provide details about the incident. There were no arrests made.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.