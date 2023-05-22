Man killed, another wounded in Garfield Ridge shooting

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Garfield Ridge Monday night.

At about 6:45 p.m., two people were in a vehicle pulling out of a convenience store near Archer and Nashville when a dark-colored Jeep drove up and an occupant inside fired shots, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.