Man killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

An 18-year-old man was killed, and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side, according to police.

About 4:43 a.m., they were in the 3200 block of West Le Moyne Street when someone in a vehicle unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

Angel Perez, 18, was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Logan Square.

A man, 23, was hit in the buttocks and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

Police scoured the scene which stretched towards the 1500 block of North Spaulding Avenue.

No arrests have been reported. Area North detectives are investigating.