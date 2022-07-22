Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The men, ages 30 and 27, were standing outside when they were shot at by a gunman around 11:56 p.m. who fled the scene in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.

The 30-year-old was shot in the head and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.