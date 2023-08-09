Man killed, another wounded in shooting on South Side

A 28-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Chatham Tuesday night.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk the 500 block of East 79th Street around 8 p.m. when three males got out of a dark-colored sedan and fired shots.

Police say a 37-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

The other victim was taken to the same hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body where he was later pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. The shooting is under investigation by Chicago's Area Two detectives.