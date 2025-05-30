Man killed, Chicago officer wounded in West Side police shooting, officials say

The Brief Chicago police say a man was shot and killed during a struggle with officers Thursday night. One officer was shot in the leg and is hospitalized in serious but stable condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the incident is under investigation.



A man was killed and a Chicago officer was wounded in a police-involved shooting late Thursday night on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Chicago police say Tactical Officers were on patrol just after 10:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a man in an alley near the 4300 block of West North Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The man reportedly ran into a backyard, and officers followed on foot. Police say that during an attempt to detain the man, a struggle broke out and the man’s weapon discharged, hitting an officer in the leg. One of the officers then shot the man.

The wounded officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition. The man, who was struck by police gunfire, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner identified him as 19-year-old Nathaniel Fejerang.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has opened an investigation. CPD's Investigative Response Team is also reviewing the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.