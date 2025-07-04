Man killed in crash on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a crash early Friday morning after running a red light in Chicago's Belmont Terrace neighborhood, police said.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Cumberland Avenue. According to Chicago police, a white vehicle driven by a man believed to be between 40 and 48 years old was heading westbound on Belmont Avenue when he disregarded a traffic signal and struck a blue SUV traveling northbound on Cumberland.
The driver of the white vehicle suffered significant injuries and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
The 30-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene. No citations were issued, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.