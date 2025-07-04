Man killed in crash on Chicago's NW Side

The Brief A man in his 40s was killed early July 4 in a two-vehicle crash in Chicago’s Dunning neighborhood. Police said he ran a red light while driving west on Belmont and struck an SUV traveling north on Cumberland. The man was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead; the SUV’s driver was not injured.



A man was killed in a crash early Friday morning after running a red light in Chicago's Belmont Terrace neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Cumberland Avenue. According to Chicago police, a white vehicle driven by a man believed to be between 40 and 48 years old was heading westbound on Belmont Avenue when he disregarded a traffic signal and struck a blue SUV traveling northbound on Cumberland.

The driver of the white vehicle suffered significant injuries and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The 30-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene. No citations were issued, and Area Five detectives are investigating.