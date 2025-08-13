Man killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 42-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest during a drive-by Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of West Madison Street on Chicago’s West Side, police said. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



What we know:

The shooting occurred about 6:14 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street.

Police said the man was standing in a parking lot when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the chest.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.