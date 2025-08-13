Man killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by Wednesday evening on the city’s West Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred about 6:14 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street.
Police said the man was standing in a parking lot when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the chest.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What's next:
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.