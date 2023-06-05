Man killed by Illinois police after allegedly stabbing woman to death

A man was fatally shot by police Saturday night in northwest suburban McHenry County.

According to Harvard police, officers responded to the 700 block of Dewey Street around 11:26 p.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

When they arrived, officers discovered a man armed with a knife standing over a woman, police said.

One of the officers fired his weapon when the man refused commands to drop the knife, authorities said.

Police and paramedics administered life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman sustained injuries in the attack and was transported to Mercy Harvard Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is still investigating.