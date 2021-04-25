Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in 1983 by Indiana serial killer Larry Eyler identified as John Brandenburg of Chicago

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Indiana
Scott McCord, the coroner of Newton County Indiana, shows photos of the crime scene where four bodies were found in 1983 and believed to be victims of seerial killer Larry Eyler in Morocco, Indiana. McCord has the remains of the victims and hopes to

In 1983, human remains were found at a farm in northwest Indiana.

And now, 38 years later, those remains have been identified as those of John Ingram Brandenburg Jr. of Chicago -- a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler.

"While my heart breaks for this family, I'm thankful that they finally have some of the answers they've waited so long for, and I hope this brings them peace," said Newton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Goddard said in a press release.

Brandenburg had been drugged and killed by Eyler, who died in prison in Illinois in 1994. His remains were among four bodies found in rural Lake Village, Indiana in 1983.

Brandenburg was identified through DNA uploaded to a genealogical database. The top match was one of Brandenburg's close relatives.

