A man was killed in a car crash in Waukegan on Saturday.

Waukegan police said that the man was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 on Sheridan Road around 10:30 a.m. when he hit a 2016 Chevy Tahoe, then hit a utility pole and a tree.

The man, in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He may have not been wearing a seatbelt.

The people in the Tahoe did not require medical attention.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.