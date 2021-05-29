Man killed in crash on I-55

A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 Thursday near suburban Bolingbrook.

About 2:36 a.m., Dennis Alexander was traveling northbound on the ramp from I-55 to Interstate 355 when he lost control of his 2016 white Buick sedan and drove off the road, Illinois State Police said.

The sedan struck a live power line pole, overturned onto its roof and was partially submerged in a pond, police said.

Alexander, 32, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The I-55 ramp to I-355 northbound was closed until 6:22 a.m. as authorities investigated.