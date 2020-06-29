Man killed in crash on I-80 in Lansing

A 23-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 80 in south suburban Lansing.

The man was driving a 2005 black Cadillac about 1:46 a.m. on the I-80 exit to Torrence Avenue, according to Illinois State police. He lost control of the vehicle and struck a light pole on the ramp.

His passenger, a 23-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, state police said. The man driving was pronounced dead on the scene.

State police identified the man as Andres Hernandez of Northlake.

Autopsy results found he died of blunt force injuries and ruled his death an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The exit ramp to Torrence Avenue from I-80 eastbound was closed for about three hours as authorities cleaned up debris and investigated.