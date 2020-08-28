Man killed in crash on Lake Shore Drive in Kenwood

A man was killed in a crash Thursday on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was driving north at 10:24 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he lost control and crashed head-on into a tree, according to Chicago police.

He suffered injuries to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died a short time later, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.