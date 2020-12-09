Off-duty Chicago cop kills son during domestic incident in Garfield Ridge: report

An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot his son during a domestic incident early Wednesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Citing a source with knowledge of the shooting, the Sun-Times reported that the off-duty officer fatally shot Rafael Flores, 23, about 1:50 a.m. in a home in the 5600 block of South Nottingham.

Chicago police said he was fatally shot “by the homeowner during a physical altercation,” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were investigating the shooting as “domestic related.”

County property records show that the home is owned by a 19-year member of the Chicago Police Department, and a source with knowledge of the shooting said Flores was the officer’s son.

An autopsy found Flores died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents rank-and-file Chicago police officers, visited the home Wednesday morning, but he declined to comment on what happened.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, according to a COPA spokesman.