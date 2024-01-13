Expand / Collapse search
Man killed in drive-by shooting in McKinley Park: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
McKinley Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A drive-by shooting in McKinley Park left one man dead and a suspect on the run.

Police were called at 7:14 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of W. 33rd Street.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside was armed with a gun. 

The suspect shot the man in the chest and the head, according to officials. 

When officers arrived, the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he died from his injuries. 

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation continues. 