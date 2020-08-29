Man killed in Englewood shooting: police

A man was shot to death Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 3:05 p.m. found the 40-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5600 block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.

Area One detectives are investigating.