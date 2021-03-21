Man killed in Forest Park shooting

A man was fatally shot Saturday in west suburban Forest Park.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. to the first block of Harlem Avenue for reports of a shooting and found the 25-year-old with a gunshot wound in a vehicle parked near the Harlem/Lake Green Line station, Forest Park police said.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Israel Mendez of Maywood, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Forest Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are conducting a homicide investigation.