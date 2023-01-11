Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

A 33-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in East Garfield Park Tuesday night.

Police say the vitim was struck by an unidentified black sedan traveling westbound in the 3500 block of Lake Street around 11:45 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene after suffering trauma to the body. The victim did not use a crosswalk.

The vehicle involved did not stop after hitting the victim and fled the scene.

There is no one in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.