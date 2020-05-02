Man killed in hit-and-run while walking on Bishop Ford

A 65-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was on foot about 10:25 p.m. when he was hit by the vehicle on southbound I-94 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The man was pronounced dead and the vehicle fled the scene.

A second vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Deaveon Williams of Calumet City, veered left in order to avoid also hitting the man and crashed in to a concrete wall on the left side of the road.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality. He was from Chicago, state police said.

It was not immediately clear what the man was doing walking on the expressway, according to state police.

All southbound lanes were closed for investigation but reopened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, state police said.

An investigation is ongoing.