Man killed in I-94 crash in NW Indiana

An 81-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana.

Troopers responded to the crash about 7 p.m. on the expressway at mile marker 16.1 and found a semi, a Prius and a Chrysler van along a median wall, Indiana State Police said.

The Prius was pinned underneath the front of the semi against the median, state police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as John Miller of Portage, Indiana, state police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

According to preliminary information, he lost control of his 2011 Prius after driving through snow in-between the ramp from the Indiana Toll Road and I-94, state police said. The car spun into the path of the semi.

After striking the Prius, the semi sideswiped a van and the three vehicles came to a stop against the median, state police said.

Advertisement

The drivers of the semi and van suffered minor injuries, state police said.