Man killed in Lansing hit-and-run crash; driver in custody

A man is in custody after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday in suburban Lansing.

About 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the 17300 block of Torrence Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash and found a 62-year-old man lying in the street, Lansing police said in a statement.

He was taken to Munster Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was identified as Otis Dorsey of Riverdale by the Lake County coroner’s office.

Witnesses told investigators the man was crossing Torrence when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, which fled after the crash, police said.

Investigators determined the SUV was a black Chevrolet Tahoe and arrested the driver, a 36-year-old man, without incident in northwest Indiana, police said.

Charges are pending.